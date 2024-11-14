Delivery driver found assassinated in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, unidentified gunmen shot and killed a delivery driver in northeastern Diyala Province.

A security source informed Shafaq News that the assassinated young man, in central al-Muqdadiya, works as a delivery.

“The motive behind the young man’s killing remains unknown. Security forces have cordoned off the area around the body and have started investigations at the crime scene,” the source added.

Notably, after a series of incidents in certain areas of the province, a new military division was formed in Diyala, under the name of Division 23.