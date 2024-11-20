Diyala football match sparks armed clash, no injuries reported

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a football match in Diyala escalated into an armed clash, a security source reported.

The source informed Shafaq News that "a dispute broke out between two young men during a football match, prompting each to summon their relatives, which led to an armed clash near the Al-Shaima area on the outskirts of Khan Bani Saad, southeast of Diyala."

"The police managed to contain the situation and detained both parties involved in the conflict without any reported injuries," the source noted.