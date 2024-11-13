New military division in Diyala to address persistent security challenges

New military division in Diyala to address persistent security challenges
2024-11-13T15:34:18+00:00

Shafaq News/ A senior security source reported, on Wednesday, the formation of a new military division in Diyala Province to enhance security.

The source told Shafaq News that Division 23 was established a few days ago following high-level directives to bolster security in Diyala, particularly after a series of incidents in certain areas of the province. Today, the formation process is nearly complete.

“Major General Anwar Malallah al-Zuhairi has been tasked with leading Division 23 and has officially begun his duties," the source revealed.

The province now hosts two military divisions under the Diyala Operations Command, Division 1 and Division 2, according to the same source.

Diyala remains a key hub for ISIS activity. Despite the group's defeat in 2017, ISIS remnants persist, posing a significant security challenge. The governorate's diverse terrain provides ample hiding spots, and varying levels of local support have aided the group's survival.

