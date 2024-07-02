Iraqi air strike hits ISIS site, eliminates three extremists in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command reported on Tuesday that the air strike carried out by Iraqi F16 fighters yesterday on an ISIS site within the Diyala Operations Command sector resulted in the killing of three members of the extremist organization and the destruction of the site.

"A joint force from the formations of the 1st Infantry Division and Intelligence Detachments from the Division's reconnaissance battalion inspected on Tuesday the site of the air strike around Al-Azim Dam within the Diyala Operations Command sector," the Operations said in a statement.

According to the statement, the force "found three bodies, including the one of an ISIS terrorist gang leader. It also found destroyed terrorist hideouts that contain technical and logistical materials."

ISIS remains a hidden threat as it continues to carry out attacks and maintain sleeper cells despite losing its caliphate and key leaders.

A recent report by The Associated Press suggested that the group continues to recruit members and claim responsibility for deadly attacks around the world, including lethal operations in Iran and Russia earlier this year that left scores dead. Its sleeper cells in Syria and Iraq still carry out attacks against government forces in both countries as well as US-backed Syrian fighters, at a time when Iraq's government is negotiating with Washington over a possible withdrawal of US troops.

The United Nations says the group still has between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Still, at least in Iraq, government and military officials have asserted that the group is too weak to stage a comeback.