Iraqi Military Intelligence seize weapons and IED manufacturing facility in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Directorate of Military Intelligence, affiliated with the Iraqi the Ministry of Defense, announced the seizure of a weapons cache and a workshop for manufacturing explosives in Diyala Province.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News, "The Directorate of Military Intelligence managed to seize a weapons cache and a workshop linked to ISIS terrorist groups for manufacturing improvised explosive devices. The seized items were transferred to the relevant authorities according to the applicable legal procedures."

The Directorate emphasized that it is intensifying efforts along with security forces to pursue remaining ISIS elements and to eliminate the remnants of the group from the region.

Since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These efforts have led to the destruction of numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several high-ranking leaders.