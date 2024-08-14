Masked gunman kills Iraqi police officer in a drive-by shooting

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the killing of a police officer in a targeted attack north of Baghdad on Wednesday evening, the Interior Ministry announced in a statement.

The officer was shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant riding a bike while "taking a break in front of his home in Tarmiyah district", the statement said.

The attacker, who was wearing a mask, left the scene immediately after the shooting.

Security forces have launched a manhunt for the suspect and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the killing.