5+ Turkish officers wounded in ISIS raid

Shafaq News– Ankara

Seven Turkish police officers were injured during clashes with gunmen suspected of ISIS links, local media said on Monday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the confrontation began as security forces carried out an operation targeting a house in the northwestern province of Yalova, believed to be used by members of the extremist group.

Gunfire broke out during the raid, leaving several officers wounded. Details on their condition or the fate of the suspects were not immediately available.

The clash came days after Turkish authorities detained 115 people accused of ISIS ties in connection with alleged plans for attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Istanbul.