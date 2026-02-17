Australia rejects repatriation for ISIS-linked families

Shafaq News- Canberra

Australia will not assist any of its citizens trapped in Syria to return home, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Tuesday, reinforcing the government’s hardline stance against suspected ISIS members.

The announcement comes amid reports that 11 Australian families linked to ISIS departed Roj camp in northeastern Syria, traveling to Damascus before returning home.

Speaking to ABC News, Albanese warned that Australian authorities are ready to take legal action against anyone who returns after breaking the rules, noting that Canberra is closely monitoring the situation.

Under Australian law, ISIS is classified as a terrorist organization. Membership carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years, and dual nationals who join risk losing their citizenship.

Earlier, Syrian Internal Security Forces blocked the transfer of 34 Australian nationals —all women and children— citing missing passport entry stamps and the absence of official authorization for travel to Damascus. A source previously informed Shafaq News that three Australian relatives had arranged passports and coordinated the families’ move to Damascus.

Roj camp, located in Derik, is the second-largest facility for families connected to ISIS after Al-Hol camp in Hasakah. It currently hosts 2,201 people from around 40 nationalities, according to camp authorities.