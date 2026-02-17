Iraq’s SLC defies pressure over Al-Maliki PM nomination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, is standing firmly behind its leader as Iraq’s next premier, insisting that any adjustments, whether in leadership or direction, must be decided within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF).

In a statement, Abbas Al-Moussawi, a senior leader within the Coalition, underlined SLC’s steadfast position, describing the commitment as a reflection of shared decision-making and the effort to maintain unity within the Framework.

Earlier, a source informed Shafaq News that Al-Maliki rejects reports of a potential withdrawal from the race for Iraq’s premiership, noting that no meeting of the CF was scheduled to reassess his nomination.

The Coordination Framework, representing more than 185 of Iraq’s 329 parliamentary seats, had nominated Al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister; he previously led two governments from 2006 to 2014.

US President Donald Trump has publicly opposed Al-Maliki’s potential return to office, asserting that Iraq would have “zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom” under his administration and warning that Washington “will no longer help Iraq” if he is chosen.

