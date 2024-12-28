SLC leader rejects reports of new armed faction, affirms commitment to state security

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri Al-Maliki, refuted media reports suggesting plans to form an armed group.

A source within the SLC told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Maliki is committed to relying on the official state institutions to safeguard the political system.

“Al-Maliki is a staunch believer in the principles of the state and the rule of law, and has consistently supported Iraq’s security framework, the source further added.

Earlier, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported, citing Iraqi sources, that al-Maliki was considering the creation of a new armed faction, "Sons of the State," to protect Iraq from future threats, especially following recent developments in Syria.

The sources claimed that this move was prompted by international and regional pressures to dismantle armed factions, disband the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and integrate them into Iraq’s official security institutions.

