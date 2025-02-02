SLC slams Baghdad Governor’s retirement, vows legal challenge

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by Nouri Al-Maliki, strongly condemned the decision to retire Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alawi, accusing it of being “illegal and politically motivated.”

The SLC member Abdul Rahman Al-Jazaeri told Shafaq News that the decision by Provincial Council Chairman Ammar Al-Qaisi was a “personal move driven by political conflicts.”

He added, “There was no political consensus on this step, and the decision itself is unlawful,” noting that some officials receive exemptions from the mandatory retirement age.

Al-Jazaeri further stated that the Governor will certainly appeal the retirement decision before the relevant judicial authorities, declaring that even if the decision proceeds, the position of Baghdad governor will remain the entitlement of the SLC.

"Our coalition already has a prepared candidate for the position, as it is our entitlement under agreements within the Coordination Framework and with other political partners," the SLC member revealed.

Earlier today, the Baghdad Provincial Council issued an administrative order retiring Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alwi after he reached the legal retirement age.

A formal document, signed by Council Chairman, Ammar Hussein Al-Qaisi, confirmed that “the decision was based on a State Council ruling and legal provisions mandating retirement at age 60.”

In parallel, the council announced in a statement that “the opening of nominations for the position of Baghdad governor, started on Sunday and will close at the end of the official workday on Monday, February 3, at 5 p.m.”

The council urged qualified candidates with the required expertise to submit formal applications along with their résumés exclusively to the council’s presidency.