EXCLUSIVE: Syria’s Al-Sharaa will NOT attend Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa will not attend the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, a State of Law Coalition (SLC) official revealed on Sunday.

“After the wide and large rejection of Iraqi political forces as well as armed factions to his visit, we rule out his attendance,” Abdul Rahman al-Jazaeri told Shafaq News, adding that “there will be someone to represent him at the meeting.”

Al-Jazaeri pointed out that al-Sharaa “is well aware that there is a security risk to his life,” a risk that the Baghdad government “cannot bear.”

The invitation has already deepened cracks inside the Coordination Framework, the dominant Shiite alliance. A recent closed-door meeting ended with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali absent and al-Maliki walking out early after arguments over ties with Damascus, according to participants.

MP Ibtisam al-Hilali suggested in remarks to Shafaq News that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani could represent Damascus at the summit instead.

Al-Maliki’s Islamic Dawa Party has publicly urged the government to withdraw the invitation, saying “the blood of Iraqis must be respected” and that anyone implicated in past violence should not be welcomed in Baghdad.