New coalition of 5 blocs formed in Baghdad Provincial Council

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, five blocs within the Baghdad Provincial Council announced the formation of a new coalition named "Decision."

The coalition comprises the State of Law bloc led by Nouri Al-Maliki, the Progress bloc headed by Muhammad Al-Halbousi, the Foundation bloc led by Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, the " Absher Ya Iraq " bloc led by Humam Hamoudi, and the Babylon bloc headed by Rayan Al-Kaldani.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the members of the Baghdad Provincial Council announced, "We announce the formation of the Decision coalition, aiming to establish the foundations of sustainable development and enhance stability through joint work and cooperation among national forces to serve the city and its citizens."

They added that the coalition reflects their commitment to activating the council's role in oversight and legislation, ensuring efficient and transparent implementation of projects to build trust with citizens and support the local government of Baghdad in achieving its developmental plans and monitoring progress to ensure a bright future for all.

The coalition members underscored their dedication to working on developmental projects, including improving infrastructure, enhancing public services, and supporting the local economy to ensure prosperity for the people of Baghdad and guarantee them a dignified life and a promising future.

