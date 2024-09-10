National Resolution Coalition withdraws from Baghdad Bloc, citing “Bloc’s deviation”

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the National Resolution Coalition (Al-Hasm) in the Baghdad Provincial Council, led by Defense Minister Thabet Al-abbasi, announced its withdrawal from the Baghdad Bloc within the council.

Al-Hasm Coalition stated, "From the first day of the council's formation, we have strived to work as a unified team, serving as a bridge for communication, understanding, and cooperation among various blocs, while selflessly contributing to the local government formation and ensuring unity with our colleagues in the Baghdad Bloc and other political groups."

"Our observation of the Baghdad Bloc’s deviation and its decision-making without consultation, understanding, or cooperation with its partners has undermined the Bloc and its founding objectives," the coalition added.

It continued, "Believing in the need to work responsibly with all parties without exception, and due to the Baghdad Bloc's failure to achieve its founding goals, we have decided to announce our final withdrawal from the Bloc and work with all other blocs in the provincial council impartially, ensuring the provision of the best services to the people of Baghdad."

On February 5, 2024, the Baghdad Bloc was formed within the Baghdad Provincial Council, including members from the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), Azm Alliance, and Al-Hasm.

Al-Hasm Coalition includes all Sunni forces in Baghdad, except for the Progress Party (Taqadum), led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, the Azm Allianceled by Muthanna al-Samarrai, and the Sovereignty Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar.

Osama al-Nujaifi was chosen as the Secretary-General of the coalition, with Thabet al-Abbasi as its head. The coalition includes four Sunni leaders: former Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, head of the Solution (Al-Hal) Party Jamal al-Karbouli, former Finance Minister Rafi al-Issawi, current Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi, and other Sunni political leaders.