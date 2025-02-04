Baghdad’s Council agrees to replace Chairman

Shafaq News/ A political agreement has been reached to nominate Ammar Al-Hamdani as a replacement for the current Baghdad Council Chairman, Ammar Al-Qaisi, a source within the Baghdad Provincial Council revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that “all Sunni political forces have agreed to nominate Al-Hamdani to replace Al-Qaisi.”

The source further explained that a session to elect Al-Qaisi's successor was scheduled, but the latter submitted a 14-day sick leave, delaying the session until his return.

“35 out of 49 members of the provincial council will vote in favor of Al-Hamdani, and this is a final agreement from all Sunni political factions in the council,” the source added.

Last week, the Baghdad Provincial Council resolved to question its president, Ammar Al-Qaisi, over allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power.

Al-Qaisi had issued an administrative order retiring Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alawi after he reached the legal retirement age, citing a State Council ruling and legal provisions mandating retirement at age 60.

However, the State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by Nouri Al-Maliki, strongly criticized the decision to retire Al-Alawi, labeling it “illegal and politically motivated.”

SLC member Abdul Rahman Al-Jazaeri told Shafaq News that Al-Qaisi’s move was “a personal decision driven by political tensions.”

Al-Jazaeri added that the Governor would likely challenge the retirement decision in the courts, emphasizing that, even if the decision stands, the position of Baghdad governor remains the rightful claim of the SLC.