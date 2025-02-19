Administrative Court rejects al-Qaisi’s lawsuit, confirms al-Hamdani as Baghdad Council Chairman

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Administrative Court unanimously rejected the lawsuit filed by former Baghdad Provincial Council Chairman Ammar al-Qaisi, effectively upholding his dismissal and the subsequent election of a new chairman.

Chief Justice Othman Salman al-Aboudi signed the decision, which also ordered al-Qaisi to pay court fees, expenses, and attorney fees for the defendant—totaling 100,000 dinars ($76).

The ruling cements Ammar al-Hamdani’s status as the official chairman of the Baghdad Provincial Council.

On February 8, the council elected al-Hamdani by an absolute majority, citing dissatisfaction with al-Qaisi’s responses during a questioning session. On February 9, the Administrative Court issued an order to halt the procedures of al-Qaisi's dismissal and reinstate him.