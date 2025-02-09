Administrative Court halts dismissal of Baghdad Provincial Council chairman

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Administrative Court issued an interim order suspending the dismissal procedures against Ammar Al-Qaisi, the Chairman of the Baghdad Provincial Council, effectively reinstating him pending the resolution of a legal case.

An official court document, signed by Chief Justice Othman Salman Al-Abboudi on February 9, 2025, stated: "The court decided to suspend the dismissal procedures of Ammar Hussein Mutlaq from his position as Chairman of the Baghdad Provincial Council until the resolution of case number (961/Q/2025) per Articles (151, 152) of the Civil Procedures Law No. (83) of 1969. This decision is subject to appeal before this court."

This development follows the council’s decision on Thursday to dismiss Al-Qaisi by an absolute majority of its members, citing dissatisfaction with his responses during a questioning session. In a subsequent session on Saturday, the council elected Ammar Al-Hamdani as the new chairman, replacing Al-Qaisi.