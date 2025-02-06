Baghdad Council ousts Chairman Al-Qaisi

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Baghdad Provincial Council voted to remove its chairman, Ammar Al-Qaisi, after a session in which a majority of members expressed dissatisfaction with his responses during a no-confidence hearing.

The council first held a vote on whether Al-Qaisi’s responses—submitted in absentia—were sufficient, according to a source. A majority then proceeded to approve Al-Qaisi’s removal from office following the vote, officially ending his tenure as chairman of the Baghdad ProvincialCouncil.

In the days leading up to his dismissal, reports indicated that Sunni political forces had reached a consensus to nominate Ammar Al-Hamdani as Al-Qaisi's successor.

Notably, Al-Qaisi, a member of the Azm Alliance, was elected as the council's chairman in February 2024. He made efforts to reform the Provincial Councils Law to grant higher powers to local councils to prevent “central interference” and promote sustainable development, emphasizing the necessity of “developing administrative decentralization to address economic and societal challenges in Iraq.”