CENTCOM confirms ISIS leaders killed in raid partnered with Iraqi Security Forces

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed, on Saturday, that four ISIS leaders were among 14 members killed during a joint operation by US and Iraqi forces in al-Anbar Desert, western Iraq, in late August.

According to CENTCOM statement, "As part of the on-going post-raid assessment, CENTCOM can confirm that four ISIS leaders were killed including: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, responsible for all operations in Iraq, Abu Hammam, responsible for overseeing all operations in Western Iraq, Abu-‘Ali al-Tunisi, responsible for overseeing technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, responsible for overseeing military operations in Western Iraq."

The statement added that "This operation targeted ISIS leaders and served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond."

Earlier, CENTCOM had reported that 15 ISIS militants were killed by US and Iraqi forces during the raid. According to the command, the militants were heavily armed with weapons, grenades, and explosive suicide belts.

At the end of August, CENTCOM announced that seven US soldiers were wounded during the "joint raid" carried out with Iraqi security forces in al-Anbar.

Iraqi forces had previously issued a statement confirming the death of ISIS leaders during the joint operation, based on precise intelligence, as part of the "Lion's Leap" campaign in al-Anbar Desert. The operation, which took place in late August, included three ground missions and airborne troop landings.