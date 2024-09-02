US forces, SDF capture ISIS leader amid ongoing manhunt for escapees

Shafaq News/ US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, in partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have captured Khaled Ahmed al-Dandal, an ISIS facilitator who was reportedly aiding escaped ISIS fighters.

The operation took place during the early hours of September 1.

According to CENTCOM, several ISIS fighters had recently escaped from the Raqqah Detention Facility in Syria. The escape occurred on August 29, when five detainees, including two Russians, two Afghans, and one Libyan, fled the facility. SDF forces have since recaptured two of the escapees: Imam Abdulwahed Akhwan, a Russian, and Muhammad Noh Muhammad, a Libyan.

“The search continues for the three who remain at large: Timor Talbrken Abdash (Russian) and Shuab Muhammad Al-Abdli and Atal Khaled Zar (both Afghans).”

ISIS continues to target the release of detained fighters as part of its strategy to revive its operations. CENTCOM, alongside the SDF, is focused on preventing future escapes and ensuring the group's enduring defeat.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative ‘ISIS Army’ in detention. If a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond. We will continue to work with the international community to repatriate these ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication.”

CENTCOM reiterated its commitment to supporting the SDF and promoting regional stability by ensuring the ongoing defeat of ISIS.

Notably, following the SDF's capture of northeastern Syria with US Coalition support, around 10,000 ISIS fighters are detained in high-security facilities. The region also houses over 50,000 individuals linked to ISIS in camps like Al-Hol. Key prisons include Ghweran in Hasakah, the largest ISIS prison globally, and other facilities such as the Industrial Prison, Camp al-Bulgar, Shaddadi Prison, Derik/Malikiyah, Kisrah, Rumailan, Nafker, and Raqqa Central Prison. These prisons, many near US bases, hold thousands of ISIS members under tight security.