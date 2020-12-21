Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

SDF arrests six members of ISIS

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21T13:00:53+0000
SDF arrests six members of ISIS

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday arresting of six members of ISIS in two separate operations in Syria.

"Supported by the airforces of the International Coalition, three members of an ISIS cell were arrested in the eastern Shaddadi countryside, near the borders with Iraq, in a security operation carried out by our special units," the official account of SDF tweeted earlier today.

SDF said in another tweet, "the special security units raided the sites ISIS terrorist cells and arrested three members in operation in the countryside of the town of Al-Basirah," explaining, "weapons and technical equipment in their possession were confiscated."

Last Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced arresting a member of an ISIS cell in the northern countryside of Deir el-Zor.

related

KDP condemns the coward terrorist attack against the Iraqi forces

Date: 2020-05-03 10:08:34
KDP condemns the coward terrorist attack against the Iraqi forces

Masrour Barzani: ISIS is a serious threat to the Kurdish regions outside the administration of the region

Date: 2020-01-25 13:29:57
Masrour Barzani: ISIS is a serious threat to the Kurdish regions outside the administration of the region

Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Date: 2020-09-04 14:56:39
Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

A joint operation starts between Peshmerga forces and the international coalition to pursue ISIS

Date: 2020-03-05 11:59:34
A joint operation starts between Peshmerga forces and the international coalition to pursue ISIS

Peshmerga supported by the international coalition is fighting ISIS near Erbil

Date: 2020-03-08 11:42:30
Peshmerga supported by the international coalition is fighting ISIS near Erbil

KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements

Date: 2020-05-13 14:13:03
KRG to start a joint trial against ISIS elements

Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Date: 2020-01-30 12:23:23
Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS