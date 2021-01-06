Report

SDF arrests ISIS militants in Hasakah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-06T08:24:29+0000
SDF arrests ISIS militants in Hasakah

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested yesterday Tuesday two ISIS militants in the countryside of Hasakah,

SDF said in a tweet that its special forces carried out a security operation backed by the US-Led Coalition in which it arrested ISIS fighters in the Al-Safa area, south of Al-Shaddadi city in the countryside of Hasakah.

On Friday, January 1, SDF announced the arrest of 14 ISIS members in the cells in the towns of Al-Tire and Kasrah in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, and it had killed three others the village of Al-Sour..

The SDF, whose backbone is the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), defeated ISIS in Syria in 2019, but the organization’s sleeper cells are still spreading around.

In 2019, SDF’ YPG declared victory over ISIS, Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Locations.

