SDF arrests ISIS militants in Hasakah

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested yesterday Tuesday two ISIS militants in the countryside of Hasakah,

SDF said in a tweet that its special forces carried out a security operation backed by the US-Led Coalition in which it arrested ISIS fighters in the Al-Safa area, south of Al-Shaddadi city in the countryside of Hasakah.

On Friday, January 1, SDF announced the arrest of 14 ISIS members in the cells in the towns of Al-Tire and Kasrah in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, and it had killed three others the village of Al-Sour..

The SDF, whose backbone is the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), defeated ISIS in Syria in 2019, but the organization’s sleeper cells are still spreading around.

