SDF leader warns of ISIS resurgence in Syrian desert, calls for swift action

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, held a press conference in the Syrian city of Hasaka to discuss the escalating ISIS threat, as well as humanitarian and political efforts to address the recent developments.

In the press conference, Abdi stated "There is activity by ISIS mercenaries in the desert. We reassure our people in Raqqa, Al-Tabqa, and Deir ez-Zor that the SDF is ready to protect all the people of the region, and we call on the people to rally around us."

Regarding the new developments in Syria, the SDF commander announced that the Syrian army “unexpectedly collapsed”, adding, "The current situation in Syria requires swift action to protect civilians and ensure security in the northern and eastern areas. The SDF is coordinating with the United States, Russia, and regional and international parties, including the Iraqi government "

“The SDF has established a humanitarian corridor to aid civilians in the rural areas of Aleppo, where many residents of Tel Rifaat and Shahba were evacuated with the assistance of the International Coalition," Abdi revealed.

He also announced that his forces would take all necessary measures to prevent the problems from crossing west of the Euphrates to the east of the Euphrates. “We did not fight Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and what matters to us is that it does not become a target of the battles."

Highlighting the prospects for a political solution in Syria, he pointed out, "We are in communication with international parties about participating in the resolution process. The Syrian government must take the initiative to push for a political solution."

“The SDF is in favor of the political process in Syria and the UN Security Council Resolution 2251," Abdi said.