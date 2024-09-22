PM Al-Sudani pushes for cabinet reshuffle amid CF disputes

Shafaq News/ A source within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed, on Sunday, that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has proposed replacing four ministers in his cabinet, a move that has sparked division within CF.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "Al-Sudani told CF's leadership that some ministers need to be replaced to ensure the success of the government’s policy agenda, which was the foundation for forming the current government. Al-Sudani stressed the urgency of the reshuffle, stating that replacement ministers should be selected within a week."

According to the source, two of the ministers to be replaced are from the Coordination Framework's political blocs, while the other two are from Sunni political blocs. The prime minister did not mention the names of the ministers involved.

The source explained that while some leaders within CF approved the reshuffle, others disagreed, arguing that the change would primarily serve Al-Sudani's success and not reflect any achievement for the Coordination Framework itself. The source did not specify which political factions supported or opposed the prime minister’s move.

This development follows a meeting of Coordination Framework leaders on September 9, 2023, hosted at the home of Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri, which was attended by Prime Minister Al-Sudani. The meeting covered several important topics, including potential political agreements with Sunni forces regarding the election of a new Speaker of Parliament and concerns over the increasing number of Turkish military operations in Iraq.

Al-Nasr (victory) Alliance spokesperson Aqeel Al-Rudaini revealed that one of the key topics discussed during the meeting was the "Mohammed Juhi network" issue. Al-Rudaini noted that the leaders reached a consensus on the importance of ensuring the continuity of Al-Sudani’s government and helping it navigate through current challenges, supporting it until the end of its term.

Al-Rudaini also noted that some within CF expressed frustration over the recent surveillance "wiretapping" scandal connected to the Prime Minister's office, which had been used by some to undermine the government. Despite this, the Coordination Framework agreed on the need to support the government through this period, given that it includes representation from across Iraq's political spectrum.

However, rumors had circulated suggesting that some leaders within the Coordination Framework were calling for Al-Sudani’s resignation and for early elections in light of recent crises. On September 10, the Fatah Alliance firmly denied these reports. Fatah leader Ali Al-Fatlawi clarified to Shafaq News Agency that "there is no such request from the Coordination Framework or its leaders for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to step down or call for early elections."

Al-Fatlawi further emphasized that Al-Sudani has several important commitments and agreements with the Framework, which he is expected to fulfill. Among these are resolving the issue of US military presence in Iraq, addressing the ongoing dollar crisis, and improving public services. These issues have been deeply discussed in the Coordination Framework’s regular meetings.

On September 14, Al-Sudani publicly commented on the ongoing challenges faced by his government, asserting that there have been deliberate attempts to "disrupt and obstruct" the government’s work. Speaking during a ceremony in Baghdad marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday at Umm al-Qura Mosque, Al-Sudani highlighted his administration’s determination to continue moving forward.

Al-Sudani said, "In this government, we believe in patriotism and putting the public interest first in managing the country’s affairs. We have developed a government program that addresses the real concerns of the people, and we have followed a clear path in building and reforming the state across all sectors."

He continued, "We have achieved clear successes across different sectors despite the attempts to obstruct the government’s efforts. We remain committed to our responsibilities and will continue to move forward with strength and determination."