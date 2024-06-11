Iraq's President to lead Coordination Framework meeting in Baghdad, Source

Shafaq News/ An informed source has disclosed that Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid will head a meeting tonight, Tuesday, of the Coordination Framework's leadership at Baghdad's Peace Palace.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that this meeting is part of broader efforts to address the prevailing political, security, and economic conditions in Iraq.

The Coordination Framework (CF) in Iraqi politics represents a coalition primarily comprising Shia parties with ties to Iran.

It unites most of Iraq's major Shia political factions and is characterized by its opposition to the influential Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

The CF functions as a significant political entity, involves negotiating collectively with the Iraqi government on diverse issues and wielding influence as a potential "blocking third" in parliament, capable of obstructing government formation if its interests are disregarded.

The main CF parties are the State of Law, led by Nouri Al-Maliki; Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Ameri; Asaib Ahl al-haq led by Qais Al-Khazali, and Al-Hikma Movement, led by Ammar Al-Hakim.