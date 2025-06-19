Israel widens strikes, hits IRGC and defense sites in Iran

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes across Iran on Friday, targeting locations in the east and west of the country, including defense industry facilities and military sites affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian and Israeli media reports.

Iranian outlets reported that Israeli drone strikes hit an IRGC site in Bostanabad, East Azerbaijan province, killing several personnel. In a separate attack, Israel reportedly targeted the Sefid Roud area in Gilan province, where defense industry infrastructure is located, following what sources described as Israeli warnings urging evacuation prior to the strike.

The attacks mark an expansion of Israel’s military campaign, which has intensified over the past week. Air defense systems were activated in Isfahan, a key military-industrial hub, and in Damavand, located east of Tehran, following reports of incoming aerial threats.

Three explosions were reported in eastern and northern districts of Tehran, prompting additional defensive measures. Iranian media characterized the strikes as part of a “wide Israeli assault on western Iran” but did not provide immediate details on casualties or material damage.

Simultaneously, Israeli media reported that Israeli Air Force jets targeted a fortified command bunker in the Iranian capital, possibly housing high-ranking officials.