Israel approves expanded ground advance in Southern Lebanon

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Tuesday said he approved enabling the army to advance and take control of additional strategic areas inside Lebanon.

The Israeli military spokesperson announced that the Israeli forces had begun a “forward defense” operation to protect northern communities, adding that activities under the ongoing military campaign, the 91st Division is currently operating in southern Lebanon and positioning troops at several strategic points.

“Hezbollah had chosen to join the confrontation under Iranian direction and would bear the consequences of its actions,” the spokesperson said.

#عاجل 🔸بناء على تقييم الوضع: قوات جيش الدفاع شرعت في عملية للدفاع الأمامي عن بلدات الشمال🔸بالتوازي مع نشاط جيش الدفاع في إطار عملية زئير الأسد تعمل قوات الفرقة 91 في هذه الاثناء في منطقة جنوب لبنان وتتمركز في عدد من النقاط الاستراتيجية في المنطقة، وذلك في إطار تعزيز منظومة… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية

Earlier today, Hezbollah launched a swarm of attack drones at the Meron and Nafah military bases in northern Israel, describing the strike as a response to Israeli attacks on dozens of Lebanese towns and Beirut’s southern suburbs.