Basrah crudes slip for third week

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude benchmarks fell for the third consecutive week, tracking a wider decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy dropped $1.43 on Friday to $63.08 per barrel, marking a weekly loss of $3.49, or 5.53%, while Basrah Medium closed at $60.74 after the same daily and weekly decline of $4.02, or 6.21%.

The slide came after a sharp global sell-off, as risk premiums eased following US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to meet in Hungary to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, driving international benchmarks down more than 3% by week’s end.