Iraqi surgeons reattach amputated ear in Dhi Qar

A specialized medical team in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, successfully reattached a completely severed ear in a complex procedure, a local source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source explained that surgeons specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as hand surgery, carried out the operation at a private hospital after the patient suffered severe injuries in a traffic accident.

The case comes as Iraq’s healthcare system faces mounting pressure, particularly in overcrowded public hospitals where doctors often treat more than 150 patients a day and specialist appointments can take weeks or months to secure.

Despite these constraints, Iraqi medical teams have carried out a range of complex procedures in recent years. In 2025, a team at Kirkuk Maternity and Children Hospital performed the province’s first surgery to separate conjoined twins, a case local health authorities described as “extremely rare” in Iraq. A year earlier, Iraqi surgeons successfully restored the vision of a young woman who had lost her sight in an accident, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in the country’s medical field.

