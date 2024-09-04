Source: Drone strike kills 3 in Kelkan village of KRI; investigation underway

Shafaq News/ A drone struck a vehicle carrying three people in Kelkan village, Dokan district, within Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate of Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI), a local source reported on Wednesday.

Serwan Sarhad, the district mayor, told Shafaq News, “The drone killed all three people, whose identities have not yet been determined.”

“Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire caused by the strike.”

The mayor further noted, “The vehicle was completely destroyed by the flames, along with the bodies, complicating the identification process,” adding, “The motives behind the attack remain unknown, and security forces have launched an urgent investigation to uncover the details and identify the victims.”

No official statement has been released yet, leaving the area in a state of anticipation and concern.