Drone strike kills one in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike on Saturday targeted a motorcycle in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, resulting in casualties, a local source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the strike occurred in the eastern Penjwen district, killing one person and injuring another.

While the party responsible remains unknown, he noted increased drone activity in the area hours before the strike.

Border areas of the Kurdistan Region, particularly around Penjwen, have frequently come under drone fire amid operations by Turkiye and Iran targeting Kurdish opposition groups.