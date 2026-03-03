Drone hits former UN site in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone struck the former United Nations headquarters in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the source, the strike was linked to suspicions about the presence of US forces at the location, while no details are available regarding possible damage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran, Iraqi factions aligned with Tehran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have claimed responsibility for several drone-related incidents in the Kurdistan Region.