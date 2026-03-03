Babil police deny ISIS members escape from Al-Kifl prison

Shafaq News- Babil

Babil Police Command on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that ISIS inmates had escaped from Al-Kifl prison in the province.

In a statement, the command said the Babil Central Prison in Al-Kifl district is subject to strict, round-the-clock security measures based on ongoing threat assessments. The facility is under the direct supervision of Major General Abbas Hassan Nasser Al-Husseini, Babil’s police chief.

In the last two months, Iraqi authorities repatriated 5,000-6,000 ISIS members who had been held in facilities run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria. Security sources said buses carrying Iraqi detainees arrived under heavy guard and were distributed among major detention centers, including Al-Kifl prison in Babil and Al-Hout prison in Nasiriyah, in preparation for trial before Iraqi courts.

