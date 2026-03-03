One guard injured in UN former site attack in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike targeted the former United Nations headquarters in Sulaymaniyah late Tuesday, injuring a security guard, according to local and security sources.

A security source said a drone hit the building in the Rezgari neighborhood in central Al-Sulaymaniyah over suspicions that US forces were present at the site.

The community-based Peace Makers Teams organization in the Kurdistan Region said the attack occurred at 10:18 p.m. and attributed it to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The group confirmed that one guard was wounded and transferred to the hospital for treatment, with no fatalities reported so far.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr called on citizens to avoid approaching the targeted area and to refrain from using roads leading to the site unless necessary, to allow emergency and security teams to operate without obstruction.