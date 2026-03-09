Putin endorses Mojtaba Khamenei for Iranian leadership

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei after his selection as Iran’s new supreme leader, reaffirming Moscow’s backing for Tehran and expressing solidarity with the Iranian people.

“Mojtaba Khamenei will continue his father’s work with honor,” Putin noted in a statement, citing his ability to unite the Iranian people amid current hardships.

The message followed Tehran’s decision on Sunday to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in US and Israeli strikes. The appointment makes him the third person to hold the post since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

US President Donald Trump indicated he was “not happy” with Khamenei’s appointment, cautioning that the move could further complicate tensions across the region.