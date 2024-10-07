Iran’s Khamenei marks "Al-Aqsa Flood" anniversary with Hebrew posts

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on X in Hebrew, marking the first anniversary of the armed attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Khamenei's tweet, seemingly directed specifically at Israelis, stated, "Al-Aqsa Flood operation set the Zionist regime back 70 years."

In another post, this time in English, Khamenei commented on Iran's recent missile strike on Israel, declaring, "The brilliant Operation True Promise 2 of our armed forces was completely legal and legitimate. And if necessary, this will be done again in the future."

In a subsequent post, he added, "What our armed forces did was to inflict the minimum punishment on that usurping Zionist regime in response to its appalling crimes. It’s a bloodthirsty regime, a wolf-like regime, and the US’s rabid dog in the region."

Khamenei reaffirmed that "The Palestinian people have the right to stand against an enemy that has seized their land. Those who support Palestinian people are fulfilling their duty."

As a sign of recognition for his role in the missile strike, Khamenei awarded Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, with a high military honor. The Iranian leader’s website announced that "in a special ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces awarded Brigadier General Hajizadeh the Fath Medal for his efforts in the two stages of Operation True Promise."

According to Khamenei’s website, the "Fath Medal" symbolizes victorious operations carried out by Islamic fighters and the conquerors in these battles. The medal consists of "three palm leaves, the dome of the Khoramshahr Mosque, and the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Hajizadeh, 62, has led the Aerospace Force since its establishment in 2009. Iran named its two missile strikes on Israel this year "True Promise," referring to both phases of the operation.

Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

On October 7, 2023, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to Hamas’ "Al-Aqsa Flood" Operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians.

According to Israeli reports, about 250 hostages were taken by Hamas. Since then, at least 42,612 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,765 children, and more than 97,166 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.

The Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, the Houthis (Ansarallah), and others, pledged to persist in defending Gaza against Israeli aggression.

Since October 7, Iran has conducted two military operations. In April, Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israeli-occupied territories during an operation called True Promise, retaliating for the regime's deadly attacks on Iranian diplomatic facilities in Damascus, Syria.

In the second operation on October 1, the Revolutionary Guard targeted various parts of the occupied territories with 200 ballistic missiles under "Operation True Promise 2", successfully hitting 90% of the targets while passing through Israeli air defenses, in retaliation for the Israeli assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.