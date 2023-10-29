French report links Hamas arsenal to Iran, North Korea

Shafaq News / A recent French report has shed light on the sources of missile production employed by the Palestinian movement Hamas in its ongoing conflict with Israel. The report, released on Sunday, confirmed that Hamas still possesses thousands of missiles in its military arsenal.

According to the French television channel BFMTV, the report highlighted Hamas's crucial network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip, used for storing its weapons. This information aligns with a statement from the Israeli military, which revealed that it had targeted 150 underground sites belonging to Hamas on Saturday, as reported by the Emirati news site "Erem News."

The report quoted General Jérôme Pellistrandi, defense advisor, stating that Hamas has "several thousand missiles in its inventory." Contrary to Hamas's claim of launching 5,000 missiles since October 7th, Israeli authorities maintain that the actual number is around 2,500.

Furthermore, the report revealed Hamas's utilization of drones to drop bombs, particularly targeting Israeli military observation towers along the Gaza Strip. Israeli disarmament units have been meticulously assessing the volume of ammunition and weapons available to the organization. In a recent display to journalists on October 26th, the Israeli military presented an arsenal recovered from Hamas fighters after the October 7th attack. This cache included various explosives, rocket launchers, shells, and handmade drones.

A senior official in the Israeli military explained, "I believe 5 to 10% of these weapons were produced in Iran, 10% in North Korea, and the rest were manufactured in the Gaza Strip." General Pellistrandi emphasized that "Hamas has developed its own capabilities to produce explosives and mines. Within the underground tunnels in Gaza, Hamas has established workshops for producing genuine weapons."