IRGC pledges loyalty to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday pledged allegiance to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei after the Assembly of Experts selected him as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the IRGC Ground Forces described the appointment as an “important and decisive” decision and renewed their commitment to safeguarding the Islamic Revolution and its achievements under the directives of the new leader, whom they recognized as the “Guardian Jurist, leader of the Islamic Revolution, and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

The force stressed it would continue defending “the country’s sovereignty, independence, and power, as well as the system of the Islamic Republic,” while remaining ready to confront “conspiracies and aggression by American and Zionist [Israeli] enemies and their allies.”

On Sunday, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian sites, including locations in Tehran. The appointment makes him the third person to hold the post since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.