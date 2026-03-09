Dedicated to new Supreme Leader, IRGC launches 31st missile wave against US and Israel

Shafaq News - Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out on Monday the 31st wave of attacks under Operation “True Promise 4,” using “super-heavy missiles” against American and Israeli targets.

In a statement, the Guard Corps said the attack targeted the US Fifth Fleet and Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv and Haifa, adding that the strikes were conducted using Kheibar Shekan, Khorramshahr, and Qadr ballistic missiles.

The IRGC dedicated the new wave of attacks to the newly appointed Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said Iran’s air defenses shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles, including two MQ-9 drones in Bushehr province in southern Iran and another drone over Tehran’s airspace.

Israeli media outlets reported two people were killed on Monday after an Iranian cluster missile hit central Israel. The missile reportedly fell in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, carrying 24 small sub-munitions weighing between two and five kilograms each, which scattered across a wide area.

Israel’s public broadcaster said the cluster munitions spread across six separate locations in the greater Tel Aviv area.

The IRGC also said five US military bases in the region were targeted during the operation, without specifying their locations.