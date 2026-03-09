US denies Patriot missile claim: Iranian drone hits residential area in Bahrain
Shafaq News- Manama
An Iranian drone struck a residential neighborhood in Bahrain, injuring 32 civilians, including children, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) cited Bahraini authorities, denying reports that a US Patriot missile accidentally hit the area.
The command stated that the injuries resulted from the Iranian drone impact itself, not from US air defense systems.
🚫 Russian and Iranian media claimed earlier today that a U.S. patriot missile missed while intercepting an Iranian missile or drone and inadvertently hit a neighborhood in Bahrain. LIE.✅ What really happened: An Iranian drone struck a residential neighborhood, injuring 32… pic.twitter.com/FF9jatQVaL— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2026