US denies Patriot missile claim: Iranian drone hits residential area in Bahrain

2026-03-09T14:25:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Manama

An Iranian drone struck a residential neighborhood in Bahrain, injuring 32 civilians, including children, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) cited Bahraini authorities, denying reports that a US Patriot missile accidentally hit the area.

The command stated that the injuries resulted from the Iranian drone impact itself, not from US air defense systems.

