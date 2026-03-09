Iran’s Larijani warns Hormuz security unlikely as war drives oil prices higher

2026-03-09T16:06:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said on Monday that security in the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely while the war ignited by the US and Israel in the region continues.

Posting on X, Larijani replied to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about sending warships to the strait. " The stability is difficult to achieve when some parties seek to fuel the conflict," he noted. 

Macron announced that France is deploying about a dozen naval vessels, including its aircraft carrier strike group, to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and potentially the Strait of Hormuz as part of defensive support to allies threatened by the conflict in the Middle East.

Shipping traffic through the Strait accounts for about 4.5% of total global trade annually. Global oil prices rose more than 20% on Monday, reaching their highest levels since July 2022, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran intensified and concerns grew over potential disruptions to energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

