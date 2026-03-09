Lebanon’s Aoun accuses Hezbollah of “risking state collapse,” proposes Israel talks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Hezbollah on Monday of risking the collapse of the Lebanese state by launching rockets toward Israel in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Speaking via video conference with European Union officials, Aoun said that the Lebanese state has thwarted the collapse so far, “and we will continue working to defeat and prevent it.”

Aoun described Hezbollah as an armed faction operating outside the state that does not take Lebanon’s interests into account, expressing Lebanon’s readiness to engage in direct negotiations with Israel under international sponsorship, “in an effort to halt the ongoing conflict.”

بدعوة من رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا ورئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية السيدة أورسولا فون دير لاين، شارك رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون في لقاء افتراضي عبر تقنية «زووم»، شارحاً الواقع اللبناني في ضوء الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، وقال:- أتحدث إليكم الآن، فيما أكثر من 600 الف مواطن من… pic.twitter.com/u25ix6HAcb — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) March 9, 2026

On Mars Fourth, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem vowed that the group will continue fighting Israel in Lebanon, describing the confrontation as a defensive battle not linked to other wars in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Lebanese Government announced an immediate ban on Hezbollah’s military and security activities and limited the group’s role to political work.