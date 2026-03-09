US jets launch airstrikes near Tikrit in Iraq

Shafaq News- Saladin

US F-16 fighter jets on Monday carried out several airstrikes targeting Makhoul Mountain and areas near the presidential palaces north of Tikrit, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the warplanes launched successive strikes on positions along the mountain’s slopes and nearby areas. Loud explosions were heard across the region as aircraft continued flying overhead.

No immediate information was available on casualties or the exact targets.

Makhoul Mountain in Saladin province is a rugged area where security operations and airstrikes frequently target ISIS militants, who use caves and mountainous terrain as hideouts.

This is a breaking story...