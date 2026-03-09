US drone losses in Iran rise to 11

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington lost two MQ-9 Reaper drones during Operation Epic Fury in Iran, raising the total number of drones lost to 11, CBS News reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the death toll among US military personnel in the war with Iran rose to eight after a National Guard soldier died in Kuwait on March 6, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The war between Iran and the United States and Israel has entered its second week, evolving from a confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv into a broader regional conflict whose repercussions have extended to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and the Gulf.