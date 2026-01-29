Iran boosts drone fleet with 1,000 aircraft as US threat rises

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s army has taken delivery of 1,000 drones, Iranian media reported on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump weighs military options against Tehran.

According to semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the drones include attack, destruction, and electronic warfare models designed to hit fixed and moving targets on land, at sea, and in the air.

The aircraft, it added, were produced by Iranian military specialists in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Trump is considering options that include targeted strikes against Iranian security forces and senior leaders, in a bid to create conditions for regime change. However, Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have repeatedly warned that Tehran would respond to any attack on its territory, and has yet to participate in any negotiations with the US.

Iran has developed one of the Middle East’s largest and most varied missile arsenals, with thousands of ballistic and cruise missiles capable of striking across the region, according to the Missile Threat project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The project also notes Iran’s expanded use of armed drones and unmanned systems.

The Global Firepower index ranks Iran’s military among the world’s top 20.

