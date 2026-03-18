Vatican calls for end to Iran war, urges halt to Lebanon strikes

Shafaq News- Vatican City

The Holy See on Wednesday called for an end to the ongoing war involving Iran and urged Israel to stop its strikes on Lebanon.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in remarks that the conflict should end “as soon as possible,” adding that Lebanon should be spared further escalation. He indicated that the message applied to all parties involved.

The comments come amid indications of differing priorities between United States and Israel regarding the course of the conflict. Advisers to US President Donald Trump said he seeks to conclude the war once key objectives are achieved.

According to US officials cited by Axios, those objectives include targeting Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities, naval assets, and its support for regional groups. Officials said regime change is not presented as a primary objective, though it could be viewed as a potential outcome.