Four wounded as drone strikes hit faction, PMF sites in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Four personnel were wounded in drone attacks targeting sites linked to the Iran-linked Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed group and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Kirkuk province on Wednesday.

In a statement, Asaib Ahl al-Haq said the strikes hit the 3rd Battalion of the 16th Brigade in Daquq district, the 63rd Brigade headquarters, and the Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis center, in addition to another site linked to the group. “One drone fired a missile at one of the facilities, causing material damage and wounding four PMF members.”

A senior official in the group’s Kirkuk office, Abu Safi al-Rubaie, condemned the attacks and called on Iraqi authorities to take urgent measures to secure the province and prevent further incidents.

Security forces imposed tightened measures across affected areas, while authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

Earlier today, local sources reported three consecutive explosions in Kirkuk, including blasts near an Asaib Ahl al-Haq site on Provincial Street, another in the Badr neighborhood near a PMF support unit, and a third targeting a site linked to the Badr Organization on 90 Street.