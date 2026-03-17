Drone attack hits PMF position northwest of Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A drone strike targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position in Al-Dibis district, northwest of Iraq’s Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strike hit a site operated by the 40th Brigade, producing a powerful explosion heard in surrounding areas, while initial information has yet to clarify the extent of casualties or material losses.

Security forces sealed off the location and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

No official statement had been released by authorities at the time of publication.