Airstrikes hit PMF site in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News- Babil/ Kirkuk

Airstrikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position north of Babil province on Tuesday, while a drone crashed in a rural area northwest of Kirkuk, Iraqi security sources said.

A security source in Babil told Shafaq News that two airstrikes hit a PMF site in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf Al-Nasr). The extent of casualties or material damage was not immediately clear.

The incident comes days after aerial exchanges escalated between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other, with PMF units reporting repeated drone strikes since the start of the week, resulting in casualties.

In Kirkuk province, a local source said a drone fell on the outskirts of Shaal village in the Sarkaran subdistrict of Dibis district. No injuries were reported.

Yesterday, a drone strike targeted a headquarters belonging to the 16th Brigade of the PMF south of Kirkuk. Earlier the same day, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said a PMF position affiliated with the 45th Brigade came under two airstrikes in the Akashat area within the al-Jazeera Operations sector in western Iraq. The PMF later said that the strike left four members dead and 11 others wounded.