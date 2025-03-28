Quds Day in Iraq: low turnout, absent leaders

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Quds Day observance saw significantly lower turnout, fewer venues, and a notable absence of senior figures from armed factions and political blocs.

In Baghdad, approximately 2,000 people gathered near the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Media Directorate on Palestine Street, Shafaq News correspondents reported, adding, “Unlike previous years, no senior commanders, lawmakers, or government officials attended.”

This year’s muted tone follows reported US pressure on Iraq to dismantle armed groups operating outside state control. Iraqi sources say the Coordination Framework has agreed to integrate these factions into official security structures under the Commander-in-Chief’s authority.

The event included pre-recorded messages from deceased Hamas leaders but lacked the mass marches and anti-US displays typical of earlier rallies.

In Kirkuk, dozens assembled in Martyrs’ Square, where a PMF unit joined in. Participants chanted against Israel and the United States. “Israel strikes wherever it pleases, and Arab regimes remain silent,” noted one attendee.

In Babil province, demonstrators carried banners and chanted in support of Palestinians.

Quds Day, marked on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is observed in several countries to protest Israel’s control over Jerusalem.